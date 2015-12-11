Northwest Arkansas Moves Up in Annual Ranking

The metro area jumped 25 spots to 24th in the annual Best Performing Cities Index by the Milken Institute. A U of A researcher is named one of five 2016 fellows by the Arkansas Research Alliance. And the Fayetteville Animal Shelter will host an open house this weekend, where adoption fees for many animals have been sponsored by individuals living in the city.
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.