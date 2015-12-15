© 2022 KUAF
Most Bestselling Author, Ever, Shares with Graduating Seniors

Published December 15, 2015 at 12:37 PM CST
James Patterson has authored more than 150 books, 114 of those have been on the New York Times Bestsellers List. But he, too, started with a dream. Patterson has funded a portion of the education of 16 University of Arkansas aspiring educators through the Patterson Teacher Education Scholarship. He is an advocate of getting kids reading and offers the website ReadKiddoRead.com. Patterson will receive an honorary degree and speak at the U o f A's fall commencement ceremony Saturday. 

