Marshallese Leader Awarded Right Livelihood Award

Tony de Brum, Minister of Foreign Affairs for the Republic of the Marshall Islands, is among four recipients of the Right Livelihood Award, recently conveyed in the chambers of the Swedish Parliament. On behalf of his people, Minister de Brum has taken legal action to further global nuclear disarmament and to adopt world-wide climate change measures.
