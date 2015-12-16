© 2022 KUAF
Marshallese Leader Awarded Right Livelihood Award

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich,
Kyle Kellams
Published December 16, 2015 at 12:41 PM CST
Courtesy: Wolfgange Schmidt, Right Livelihood Award
Tony de Brum, Minister of Foreign Affairs for the Republic of the Marshall Islands, is among four recipients of the Right Livelihood Award, recently conveyed in the chambers of the Swedish Parliament. On behalf of his people, Minister de Brum has taken legal action to further global nuclear disarmament and to adopt world-wide climate change measures.  

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
