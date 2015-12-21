Holidays a Busy Time for Trash Collections

The University of Arkansas improves in the annual Best College Values report by Kiplinger's Personal Finance. The Arkansas Insurance Department reminds Arkansas residents of licensure and insurance liabilities for drone aircraft this giving season. Trash and recycling collections see an uptick during the holidays, but the city of Fayetteville has ways for residents to deal with disposing of larger items, and with other waste during post-holiday cleanup. And, a new president is named for Bank of Fayetteville after its acquisition by Farmers and Merchants Bank of Stuttgart.
