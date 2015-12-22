Spreading Holiday Cheer With Pet Food

The Army Corps of Engineers at Beaver Lake are discharging water from the lake's spillway while generator maintenance is conducted this week. The Ranger's Pantry Pet Food Bank in Fayetteville is having a pet food drive through the rest of December to help city residents who meet with hard financial times but don't want to surrender furry members of the family. And home sales throughout the area are up for the first 11 months of the year, though results in the individual counties are mixed.
