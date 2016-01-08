The Time For Removing Holiday Lights Has Come

The winter holidays are now behind us, and while individuals may be in the process of taking down their holiday displays or have already done so, area cities are also working to remove their lighting displays for the season. But what goes into taking down thousands of holiday lights each year? We speak with Fayetteville and Bentonville officials to find out.
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.