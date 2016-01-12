Radio From the Ozarks By The People Who Live There

This month, a new program debuted on KUAF. Ozark Highlands Radio features new and archived musical performances from Ozark Folk Center State Park in Mountain View. The show's executive producer Daren Dorton is no stranger to radio. For seven years, he produced and co-hosted Beale Street Caravan. We speak with Dorton about his experience bringing the folk music of Stone County and the Ozarks to the radio airwaves.