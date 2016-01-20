© 2022 KUAF
Eureka Springs Highlander Community Center on the Drawing Board

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published January 20, 2016 at 12:51 PM CST
Plans are underway in Eureka Springs to build a community center—the first such facility in the town’s 137-year history--on a vacated public school site. The Eureka Springs Highlander Community Center is designed to be a financially self-sustaining hybrid complex, accommodating both commercial and public use.

Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
