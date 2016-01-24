All That Glitters

With this morning's montage, we pay tribute to the California Gold Rush, which began on this day 168 years ago.

Neil Young - After the Gold Rush Boris brags about his mad hacking skills (for the early '90s) in GoldenEye Fleetwood Mac - Gold Dust Woman Charlie finds the last golden ticket in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory Dan Fogelberg - Sutter's Mill Clint Eastwood hears why California is so great in Paint Your Wagon William Jennings Bryan delivers a version of his famous Cross of Gold Speech on a 1926 phonograph recording Michael Caine and company find themselves in a teetering situation involving a pile of gold at the end of The Italian Job Mike Meyers as Austin Powers learns why Mike Meyers as Goldmember is infatuated with the precious metal. 10,000 Maniacs - Gold Rush Brides