Ozarks at Large Stories

All That Glitters

KUAF | By Timothy Dennis
Published January 24, 2016 at 9:49 AM CST

With this morning's montage, we pay tribute to the California Gold Rush, which began on this day 168 years ago.

  1. Neil Young - After the Gold Rush
  2. Boris brags about his mad hacking skills (for the early '90s) in GoldenEye
  3. Fleetwood Mac - Gold Dust Woman
  4. Charlie finds the last golden ticket in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory
  5. Dan Fogelberg - Sutter's Mill
  6. Clint Eastwood hears why California is so great in Paint Your Wagon
  7. William Jennings Bryan delivers a version of his famous Cross of Gold Speech on a 1926 phonograph recording
  8. Michael Caine and company find themselves in a teetering situation involving a pile of gold at the end of The Italian Job
  9. Mike Meyers as Austin Powers learns why Mike Meyers as Goldmember is infatuated with the precious metal.
  10. 10,000 Maniacs - Gold Rush Brides

Ozarks at Large Stories Sunday Morning Montage
Timothy Dennis
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.
