Voter Registration Deadline Nears

February 1 is the deadline for registering to vote in time to cast ballots in the March 1 Arkansas Primary. If you haven't registered yet, there is still time, and we talk with two area county clerks to find out what you need to know about registering for the first time, and potential cases in which you might need to register anew.
