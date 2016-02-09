Local Western Author Releases 150th Book

Dusty Richards is known throughout northwest Arkansas as a certified rodeo announcer, he was a broadcaster for several years, and he is a prolific writer of Western fiction. He recently released his 150th book, and he recently stopped by to talk about his life, writing and an infatuation with the West.

20160209_DUSTYextra.mp3 More with Dusty Richards, about his audience and about the plot of his newest book "The Mustanger and the Lady." Listen • 5:53

MUSIC: "My Indian Red" Dr. John