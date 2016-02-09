Local Western Author Releases 150th Book

Dusty Richards is known throughout northwest Arkansas as a certified rodeo announcer, he was a broadcaster for several years, and he is a prolific writer of Western fiction. He recently released his 150th book, and he recently stopped by to talk about his life, writing and an infatuation with the West.
20160209_DUSTYextra.mp3
More with Dusty Richards, about his audience and about the plot of his newest book "The Mustanger and the Lady."
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.