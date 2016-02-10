Senior Safety Council Forms in Washington County

The Washington County Senior and Law Enforcement Together Council, referred to as SALT is organizing to help reduce elder victimization. Those interested in joining or making a donation to the new non-profit group can contact the Washington County Sheriff's Department at 1155 W. Clydesdale Ave., Fayetteville, AR 72701 or call 479-571-2920.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.