Senior Safety Council Forms in Washington County

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published February 10, 2016 at 1:38 PM CST
The Washington County Senior and Law Enforcement Together Council, referred to as SALT is organizing to help reduce elder victimization. Those interested in joining or making a donation to the new non-profit group can contact the Washington County Sheriff's Department at 1155 W. Clydesdale Ave., Fayetteville, AR 72701 or call 479-571-2920.

Jacqueline Froelich
