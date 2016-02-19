Can You Make a Roux?

The inaugural Fayetteville Gumbo Cookoff takes place March 5 at the historic Ozark Mountain Smokehouse off of Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard. To get us prepared for the event, proceeds from which will benefit the Fayetteville Natural Heritage Association and the Lib Horn Animal Shelter, we pay a visit to Maudie Schmidt in her kitchen at Cafe Rue Orleans, to learn more about what gumbo is and how to make it.