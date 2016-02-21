We Send in a New Sunday Montage
In honor of the US Postal Service, the ten clips used in this morning's montage:
- Nina Simone's version of I'm Gonna Sit Right Down and Write Myself a Letter
- a public service announcement touting the zip code
- The Marvelettes sing Please Mr. Postman
- Cliff Clavin offers up a theory on Cheers
- Return to Sender from Elvis
- Lum and Abner consider the Pine Ridge, Arkansas post office
- the song Box Full of Letters from Wilco
- Mr. McFellely delivers the mail (and a song) to Mr. Rogers
- Harry Potter gets a letter in the Sorcerer's Stone
- Robert Plant and Alison Krause end it with Please Read the Letter.