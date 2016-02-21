© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

We Send in a New Sunday Montage

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published February 21, 2016 at 9:01 AM CST

In honor of the US Postal Service, the ten clips used in this morning's montage:

  1. Nina Simone's version of I'm Gonna Sit Right Down and Write Myself a Letter
  2. a public service announcement touting the zip code
  3. The Marvelettes sing Please Mr. Postman
  4. Cliff Clavin offers up a theory on Cheers
  5. Return to Sender from Elvis
  6. Lum and Abner consider the Pine Ridge, Arkansas post office
  7. the song Box Full of Letters from Wilco
  8. Mr. McFellely delivers the mail (and a song) to Mr. Rogers
  9. Harry Potter gets a letter in the Sorcerer's Stone
  10. Robert Plant and Alison Krause end it with Please Read the Letter.
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
