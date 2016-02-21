We Send in a New Sunday Montage

In honor of the US Postal Service, the ten clips used in this morning's montage:

Nina Simone's version of I'm Gonna Sit Right Down and Write Myself a Letter a public service announcement touting the zip code The Marvelettes sing Please Mr. Postman Cliff Clavin offers up a theory on Cheers Return to Sender from Elvis Lum and Abner consider the Pine Ridge, Arkansas post office the song Box Full of Letters from Wilco Mr. McFellely delivers the mail (and a song) to Mr. Rogers Harry Potter gets a letter in the Sorcerer's Stone Robert Plant and Alison Krause end it with Please Read the Letter.