State Commission Advocates for Equitable Minority Healthcare

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published February 22, 2016 at 12:46 PM CST
Arkansas Minority Health Commission

The Arkansas Minority Health Commission, headquartered in Little Rock, seeks to assure all minority Arkansans have equal access to quality health and preventive care. We talk with executive director Michael Knox to learn about AMHC's programming and outreach. (Clarification: “AMHC is working with a diverse array of concerned political, public, and private individuals on re-establishing dental services in Lafayette County.”)

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
