Late Winter Reading Suggestions
Our frequent guest Pastor Clint Schnekloth has five books he says are worth our time. Here is the list:
- Faraway: A Suburban Boy's Story as a Victim of Sex Trafficking by R. K Kline and Daniel D. Maurer
- Many Yet One (essays) from the World Council of Churches
- Grounded by Diana Butler Bass
- Flourishing: Why We Need Religion in a Globalized World by Miroslav Volf
- The Fellowship: The Literary Lives of the Inklings: J.R.R. Tolkien, C. S. Lewis, Owen Barfield, Charles Williams by Philip Zaleski and Carol Zaleski.
MUSIC: "Houston" R.E.M.