Ozarks at Large Stories

Late Winter Reading Suggestions

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published February 23, 2016 at 12:25 PM CST

Our frequent guest Pastor Clint Schnekloth has five books he says are worth our time. Here is the list:

  • Faraway: A Suburban Boy's Story as a Victim of Sex Trafficking by R. K Kline and Daniel D. Maurer
  • Many Yet One (essays) from the World Council of Churches
  • Grounded by Diana Butler Bass
  • Flourishing: Why We Need Religion in a Globalized World by Miroslav Volf
  • The Fellowship: The Literary Lives of the Inklings: J.R.R. Tolkien, C. S. Lewis, Owen Barfield, Charles Williams by Philip Zaleski and Carol Zaleski.

MUSIC: "Houston" R.E.M.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
