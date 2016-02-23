Late Winter Reading Suggestions

Our frequent guest Pastor Clint Schnekloth has five books he says are worth our time. Here is the list:

Faraway: A Suburban Boy's Story as a Victim of Sex Trafficking by R. K Kline and Daniel D. Maurer

by R. K Kline and Daniel D. Maurer Many Yet One (essays) from the World Council of Churches

(essays) from the World Council of Churches Grounded by Diana Butler Bass

by Diana Butler Bass Flourishing: Why We Need Religion in a Globalized World by Miroslav Volf

by Miroslav Volf The Fellowship: The Literary Lives of the Inklings: J.R.R. Tolkien, C. S. Lewis, Owen Barfield, Charles Williams by Philip Zaleski and Carol Zaleski.

