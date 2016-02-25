University of Arkansas Sociology Students Measure Northwest Arkansas Institutional Diversity

A University of Arkansas sociology class is measuring immigrant integration in Northwest Arkansas with the aim of bridging provincial political, civic and nonprofit institutions with new immigrant leadership.
The innovative seminar is being conducted in partnership with the Cisneros Center for New Americans and EngageNWA.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.