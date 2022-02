Made up of 100 images from 19 artists and curated in part by an Englishman, the first major photography exhibit at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art celebrates the great American road trip. "The Open Road" begins in the 1950s, a time when both the car and the camera were becoming accessible and affordable for everyone. The exhibit opens Saturday and is open through May 30.

MUSIC: "Born to Run" Rockabye Baby