The Vultures of Carroll County

Each winter, more vultures appear to be congregating in a certain ravine in Eureka Springs and other public areas in the Ozarks. National wildlife experts say vulture populations have fully recovered from the effects of the now-banned pesticide DDT and from near-extirpation by fearful farmers, and they are now thriving in 28 states. But over the past decade, the USDA blames black vultures for killing livestock. Vulture enthusiasts however claim the raptors are being maligned. We visit the Eureka Springs vulture roost and consult with experts on both sides of the fence.

