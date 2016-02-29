The Vultures of Carroll County
1 of 8
Black vulture chick in nest on Ozark National Forest.
Joe Neal
2 of 8
Black vultures at deer carcass near Beaver Lake.
Joe Neal
3 of 8
Black vultures on branch.
Joe Neal
4 of 8
Black vultures loaf at Lake Tenkiller Dam.
Joe Neal
5 of 8
Turkey vultures roost in Eureka Springs.
Chris Fischer
6 of 8
Daniel Koob stands inside Eureka Springs roost, the ground littered white with vulture excrement.
J. Froelich
7 of 8
Ron Flake stands on ledge over looking the Kings River, a favorite vulture habitat.
J. Froelich
8 of 8
A kettle of vultures descending on Eureka Springs at dusk.
Daniel Koob
Each winter, more vultures appear to be congregating in a certain ravine in Eureka Springs and other public areas in the Ozarks. National wildlife experts say vulture populations have fully recovered from the effects of the now-banned pesticide DDT and from near-extirpation by fearful farmers, and they are now thriving in 28 states. But over the past decade, the USDA blames black vultures for killing livestock. Vulture enthusiasts however claim the raptors are being maligned. We visit the Eureka Springs vulture roost and consult with experts on both sides of the fence.
