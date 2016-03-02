Elm Springs Voters Repeal Land Annexation for Experimental Wind Farm

A majority of Elm Springs voters decided during a special election Tuesday to de-annex more than 300 acres of pasture which Elm Springs City Council annexed last year for construction of a controversial wind farm. Residents living on the periphery of the proposed commercial project have battled to block it for more than a year.

In a follow up email to KUAF sent Wednesday at 12:41 p.m., Dragonfly Industries CEO Jodie Davis stated: "Dragonfly has decided we no longer will be involved in the Arkansas project. Our efforts are better utilized on other projects and areas welcoming with open arms. When you see Dragonfly progression taking place on a different level and in other areas please feel free to reach out. Thanks again and I wish many blessings for you." Davis says a formal press release from Dragonfly HR is forthcoming.