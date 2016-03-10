A Plateful of All the Things Reduces Kitchen Waste

The spring issue of Edible Ozarkansas is out. Inside the colorful cover of an image of food waste, The Hive pastry chef Dorothy Hall offers a recipe "guide" to use the tidbits of things in the home fridge that often get tossed. The quarterly magazine's editor, Amanda Cothren, suggests buying from bulk rather than IN bulk to reduce waste. The two offer tips to navigate the bulk aisle.

MUSIC: "Lack the Faith but Not the Wine" Joshua Redman, The Bad Plus