A Walk Through Historic Cane Hill

Since joining Historic Cane Hill three years ago, Executive Director Bobby Braly has had his hands all over the western Washington County town. The fruits of his labor are becoming apparent. The exterior renovation of the College Building is complete. The museum has moved to a new location inside an old grocery store, and it has seen 2,000 visitors since the move. Also, a walking trail connecting the college and museum is complete. Visitors are invited to check it out, learn something new, and snap a photo.