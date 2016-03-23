Central American Child Migrant Succeeds in Settling in Arkansas

In spring of 2014, we reported on two El Salvadorian sisters who were among tens of thousands of child migrants seeking to escape chronic violence in Central America by attempting to cross the U.S. border. The girls were trying to connect with family who had settled in northwest Arkansas. Unaccompanied child migrants continue to seek refuge in the U.S., although in lesser numbers. But what became of the sisters? We were contacted by one of the girls, who agreed to talk about their continuing journey.

