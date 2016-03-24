© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks Rural Firefighters Protect Wealthy Wood Products Industries For Just Pennies

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published March 24, 2016 at 2:25 PM CDT
Thousands of volunteer rural firefighters are strategically organized throughout the Arkansas and Missouri Ozarks to protect communities--including from the hazards associated with wood products industries, most notably Royal Oak charcoal making factories operated by wealthy out-of-state owners.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
