In the Wake of Many Restaurant Closures, One Remains Strong

Though many were skeptical when R.O.T.C (along with The Grill), moved from its location of 25 years on Dickson Street to Hwy 112 in 1998. Almost 20 years later, the Big Cheese remains. Ozarks at Large's Amy Ramsden spoke with the iconic restaurant's founder.
