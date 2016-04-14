Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Who Owns What and How
KUAF |
By Katherine Shurlds
Published April 14, 2016 at 12:16 PM CDT
Our Militant Grammairan, Katherine Shurlds, helps us with possessives. (not possessive's!)
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
-
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, helps us tackle one of the all-time toughies when it comes to grammar.
-
Harnessing the proper use of that, which, who, whose, and whom isn't always easy.MUSIC: "That Which Does Not" Kairos
-
Katherine Shurlds, the Militant Grammarian, is back with an examination of since versus because.
-
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, is back to explain why all those rules for language do matter.MUSIC: "Word Crimes" Weird Al Yankovic
-
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, concentrates on making something more than one.