Springfest Brings Bed Races, Music and Dogs to Dickson

KUAF | By Becca Martin Brown
Published April 15, 2016 at 12:40 PM CDT

The annual Springfest event is likely to have great weather.  Becca Martin Brown, from the Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette, says you might meet your next best (canine) friend at the festival, too.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
