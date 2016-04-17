Weekend OAL for Sunday, April 17, 2016

We hear about the life and career of noted Arkansas politician Ray Thornton, who died last week. We hear how Rogers Historical Museum will use newly acquired space once renovation and expansion projects wrap up, and we hear another song from Fayetteville musician Copelin Bates.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.