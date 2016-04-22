Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
No S Needed...Usually
KUAF |
By Katherine Shurlds
Published April 22, 2016 at 12:29 PM CDT
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, returns to discuss the case of the superfluous "S."
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
-
Harnessing the proper use of that, which, who, whose, and whom isn't always easy.MUSIC: "That Which Does Not" Kairos
-
Katherine Shurlds, the Militant Grammarian, is back with an examination of since versus because.
-
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, is back to explain why all those rules for language do matter.MUSIC: "Word Crimes" Weird Al Yankovic
-
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, concentrates on making something more than one.
-
Our Militant Grammairan, Katherine Shurlds, helps us with possessives. (not possessive's!)