Our Militant Grammarian returns to instruct us on the case of the superfluous "s," singer-songwriter Roy Hale stops by to talk and to play a few songs, and we learn about the Arkansas Historical Association and its 75th anniversary.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.