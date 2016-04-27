Nuisance Feral Swine Spreading in Carroll County

A growing number of landowners in Carroll County are reporting feral swine destruction of gardens and pastures. Last week, one property owner, plagued by wild pigs, brought the issue to members of Carroll County Quorum Court. Justices of the Peace are now asking other residents with nuisance swine issues to come forward.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.