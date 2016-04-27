© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Outhouses Continue to Mark the Ozarks Landscape

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published April 27, 2016 at 1:33 PM CDT
1 of 4
Open Air Meditation Sanctuary and Retreat House proprietor Heidi Astraia poses in front of her contemplative composting outhouse
J. Froelich
2 of 4
Rachel Whitaker, a historic outhouse expert, stands in front of the Shiloh Musuem of Ozark History outhouse.
J. Froelich
3 of 4
Carroll County resident Fred Hopkins demonstrates his historic Ozarks outhouse, built circa 1930
J. Froelich
4 of 4
Wintry outhouse in Yell County, situated over a local creek, is a harsh reminder that many outhouses were constructed over running water, once imperiled those living downstream.
Harold Meyer

We visit the famous Shiloh Museum of Ozark History outhouse to consult our state's top expert on privies, then take you on a short tour of outhouses in Carroll County--including a lovely contemplative outhouse inside a popular meditation sanctuary. But please. Do not fall in.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
