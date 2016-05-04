Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Beyond Health Care: Highways
KUAF |
By Talk Business & Politics
Published May 4, 2016 at 1:11 PM CDT
Roby Brock sits down with two of his regular contributors to discuss what's ahead for the Arkansas Legislature and the governor.
MUSIC: "Yoda or Yoga" Mad Mad Monkey
Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics covers business and political news happening in Arkansas.
