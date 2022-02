Schola Cantorum will perform its last concert of the season at 7:30 p.m. tonight at the Faulkner Performing Arts Center on the University of Arkansas campus. In a couple of weeks, the group will head overseas for a 10-day concert tour of Belgium and Germany. Organizing a trip like this for more than 40 people takes a lot of planning. The director of choral activities at the UA explains some of what goes on behind the scenes to make this trip happen.