Hundreds of Hispanic Women's Organization of Arkansas Scholarships Yield Results

For more than 15 years, the Hispanic Women's Organization of Arkansas has provided scholarships to hundreds of young students aspiring to enter college and vocational training. We learn how such critical financial assistance has helped to shape many careers.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.