© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Hundreds of Hispanic Women's Organization of Arkansas Scholarships Yield Results

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published May 9, 2016 at 4:26 PM CDT
alejandro_aviles.jpg
Alejandro Avilés
/

For more than 15 years, the Hispanic Women's Organization of Arkansas has provided scholarships to hundreds of young students aspiring to enter college and vocational training. We learn how such critical financial assistance has helped to shape many careers.

Ozarks at Large Stories
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich