Springdale to Establish Monarch Corridor
Published May 10, 2016 at 12:05 PM CDT
The
National Wildlife Federation is sponsoring a nationwide monarch butterfly urban and suburban habitat cultivation initiative.
Several cities in Arkansas have signed the NWF Monarch Pledge, including Springdale. We meet Springdale's leading monarch
ambassadors.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
