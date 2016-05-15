© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

No Longer a Mystery Montage

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published May 15, 2016 at 9:47 AM CDT

Here are the clips we used:

  1. Dire Straits perform Private Investigations
  2. Sherlock Holmes meets John Watson for the first time in the BBC series
  3. Isaac Hayes and the Theme From Shaft
  4. Murder She Wrote meets Magnum P.I.
  5. the song She's a Hotel Detective from they Might Be Giants
  6. Bogart as Sam Spade in The Maltese Falcon
  7. Mike Post's theme from The Rockford Files
  8. Helen Mirren in an early Prime Suspect episode
  9. Peter Falk gets closer to solving another one as Columbo
  10. and Elvis Costello sings Watching the Detectives.

