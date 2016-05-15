No Longer a Mystery Montage
Here are the clips we used:
- Dire Straits perform Private Investigations
- Sherlock Holmes meets John Watson for the first time in the BBC series
- Isaac Hayes and the Theme From Shaft
- Murder She Wrote meets Magnum P.I.
- the song She's a Hotel Detective from they Might Be Giants
- Bogart as Sam Spade in The Maltese Falcon
- Mike Post's theme from The Rockford Files
- Helen Mirren in an early Prime Suspect episode
- Peter Falk gets closer to solving another one as Columbo
- and Elvis Costello sings Watching the Detectives.