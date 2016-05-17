Ozarks at Large for Tuesday, May 17, 2016

We talk with Roby Brock of Talk Business & Politics to get an understanding of several of the issues facing state lawmakers in the pending special session. Plus, we get a preview of a new series that will highlight community supported agriculture in northwest Arkansas.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.