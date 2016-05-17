Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Special Session Looms
Published May 17, 2016 at 1:29 PM CDT
Roby Brock, from Talk Business and Politics, helps us get ready for this week's special session of the Arkansas Legislature with a game of Jeopardy.
MUSIC: "Think Music" Cinematixx
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics covers business and political news happening in Arkansas.