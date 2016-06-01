"Green Books" Provided Early 20th Century African-American Travelers Safe Passage

The "Negro Motorist Green Book" served as an indispensable travel guide for African Americans seeking secure passage across the U.S. by motorcar in the first half of the 20th century. The annually published books were especially critical for travel in southern states, including Arkansas, furnishing listings for welcoming restaurants, hotels, gas stations and tourist homes.
