© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

"Green Books" Provided Early 20th Century African-American Travelers Safe Passage

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published June 1, 2016 at 12:30 PM CDT
green_book.jpg
courtesy
/
New York Public Library System Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, Harlem

The "Negro Motorist Green Book" served as an indispensable travel guide for African Americans seeking secure passage across the U.S. by motorcar in the first half of the 20th century. The annually published books were especially critical for travel in southern states, including  Arkansas, furnishing listings for welcoming restaurants, hotels, gas stations and tourist homes. 

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories History
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
Related Content