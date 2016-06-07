Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Team Singular, Teams Plural
KUAF |
By Katherine Shurlds
Published June 7, 2016 at 12:36 PM CDT
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, gives us advice on collective nouns and nouns of multitude.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
