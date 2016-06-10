Musical Name, Music Filled Youth

Georgia Brown is a classically trained pianist, tickling the keys for 12 years. She has also released three albums of original material and performed at a range of venues, from the Little Ol' Oprey in West Frok to the Arkansas Governor's Mansion in Little Rock. And, she has accomplished all of that, even before finishing high school. Georgia, and her producer Jacob Paul, recently paid a visit to the Firmin-Garner Performance Studio to talk about music and to play a few songs.