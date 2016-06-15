Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
New System at Arkansas DHS
KUAF |
By Talk Business & Politics
Published June 15, 2016 at 2:31 PM CDT
Roby Brock, with our content partner
Talk Business and Politics, talks to the new director of Arkansas' Department of Human Services, Cindy Gillespie, about changes coming to the state's largest agency.
MUSIC: "Dracula" Gorillaz
Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics covers business and political news happening in Arkansas.
Randy Zook, president and CEO of the Arkansas Chamber of Commerce recently traveled to Washington D.C. to meet with other state business leaders and…
Arkansas' largest banks are reporting a big first quarter, with financial numbers up 25%. Michael Tilley with Talk Business and Politics helps us…
Michael Tilley, from Talk Business and Politics, says a new organization to help UAMS has been launched in Fort Smith. The city will also soon start a…
Arkansas' Third District Congressman, Steve Womack, talked to Roby Brock from Talk Business and Politics about sales tax loopholes for web businesses and…