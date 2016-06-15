UA Global Campus in Rogers Offers Women's Leadership Training Course

University of Arkansas Global Campus leaders this morning announced a new women-focused professional development certification program, the first of its kind in Northwest Arkansas. We talk with program director, Becky Paneitz.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.