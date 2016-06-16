Teen Construction Missionary Crews Converge on Prairie Grove Region

More than 240 teens and adults from eight states have gathered in Prairie Grove this week to voluntarily rehab and repair twenty homes within a 20 mile radius, assisting low-income and elder "neighbors." The energetic crews, sponsored by the interdenominational Reach Mission Trips, bring a variety of skill sets, their own tools and lots of enthusiasm.
