Eureka Springs Resident Secures $4.2 Million SWEPCO Settlement for Arkansas Electric Customers

On June 13th, Martha Peine of Eureka Springs settled a complaint she filed with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission based in Washington D.C. for $4.2 million dollars against American Electric Power Service subsidiaries Southwestern Electric Power Company—SWEPCO--as well as the Public Service Company of Oklahoma. Rate payers will see a credit on their electric bills later this summer.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.