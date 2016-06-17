© 2022 KUAF
Eureka Springs Resident Secures $4.2 Million SWEPCO Settlement for Arkansas Electric Customers

KUAF | By Ozarks at Large Staff
Published June 17, 2016 at 2:47 PM CDT
FERC-logo.jpg
courtesy FERC
/

On June 13th, Martha Peine of Eureka Springs settled a complaint she filed with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission based in Washington D.C. for $4.2 million dollars against American Electric Power Service subsidiaries Southwestern Electric Power Company—SWEPCO--as well as the Public Service Company of Oklahoma.  Rate payers will see a credit on their electric bills later this summer.

