Unemployment Hits Record Low in Arkansas
By Michael Tilley
Published June 17, 2016 at 2:50 PM CDT
New unemployment numbers today show the lowest-ever rate for Arkansas. Michael Tilley, with Talk Business and Politics, says not all of this week's economic news was as good for the state.
