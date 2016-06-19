Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Blinded by the Sun
Published June 19, 2016 at 9:27 AM CDT
Two of the the three members of The Hudson Outfit played music for us this week in the Firmin Garner Performance Studio. One of the songs is brand new, titled "Blinded by the Sun."
-
Travis and Becky Koester may have been performing music together since the high school marching band, but now the couple plays music with a more…
-
Here, the Lincoln, Neb. based rockabilly duo performs "Fujiyama Mama," a tune made popular by Oklahoma native Wanda Jackson.
-
Earlier this year, Trey O'Dell had quite the experience as a participant on the reality singing competition show, "The Voice." After taking the semester…
-
Georgia Brown is a classically trained pianist, tickling the keys for 12 years. She has also released three albums of original material and performed at a…
-
The Hudson Outfit is a Rogers-based blues trio. The group has found a home performing in downtown Rogers and June 24th they'll host a single release party…