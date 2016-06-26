Weekend OAL for Sunday, June 26, 2016

We hear more about a community-driven effort to convert the former Winslow Public Schools campus into a community center, we hear about a program by the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks that aims to help more homeless veterans, and we speak with some of the cyclists who retraced the route of the Trail of Tears and stopped in Fayetteville this week on their journey, which was several hundred miles long.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.