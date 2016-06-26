© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Weekend OAL for Sunday, June 26, 2016

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich,
Kyle Kellams
Published June 26, 2016 at 10:06 AM CDT

We hear more about a community-driven effort to convert the former Winslow Public Schools campus into a community center, we hear about a program by the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks that aims to help more homeless veterans, and we speak with some of the cyclists who retraced the route of the Trail of Tears and stopped in Fayetteville this week on their journey, which was several hundred miles long.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories OAL Episodes
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Related Content