Ozarks at Large for Tuesday, June 28, 2016

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published June 28, 2016 at 2:37 PM CDT

We learn about an effort by Opera in the Ozarks to engage younger audiences with live opera performances. Our Militant Grammarian returns to explain the reflexive pronoun, and we hear about some of the results from the latest poll by Hendrix College and Talk Business & Politics.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
