Ozarks at Large for Tuesday, June 28, 2016
Published June 28, 2016 at 2:37 PM CDT
We learn about an effort by Opera in the Ozarks to engage younger audiences with live opera performances. Our Militant Grammarian returns to explain the reflexive pronoun, and we hear about some of the results from the latest poll by Hendrix College and Talk Business & Politics.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
Athletes from the University of Arkansas are trying to swim, run and jump to the Summer Olympics.
The city of 30,000 people is the latest to go to polls to consider a non-discrimination ordinance.
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, explains why "me" isn't always a bad word. Often, it is the correct word.
As June melts into July, you can find events with air conditioning and events without it. And Friday you can find cardboard boats (yes, boats made only of…
This summer, Opera in the Ozarks has scheduled a series of children's opera outreach performances in Northwest Arkansas.
Roby Brock from Talk Business and Politics sits down with Jay Barth from Hendrix College to discuss the latest poll numbers in Arkansas in connection to…
New polling numbers give Governor Asa Hutchinson and Senator John Boozman reasons to be happy.